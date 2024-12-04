The state government has suspended senior IPS officer N. Sanjay, former chief of the Andhra Pradesh CID, following allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure as the director general of fire services. The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) wing’s report accuses N. Sanjay of misappropriating ₹1 crore in government funds. The inquiry revealed that the officer allegedly abused his position to divert the funds, raising serious concerns about financial integrity within the department. The state government has initiated a further investigation into the matter to determine the extent of the irregularities. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Booked: Attempt to Murder Case Against Former Andhra Pradesh CM, Two IPS Officers on Complaint by TDP MLA K Ragurama Krishnam Raju.

Andhra Pradesh IPS Officer Accused of Misusing INR 1 Crore in Public Funds

Senior IPS officer N. Sanjay, former chief of Andhra Pradesh CID, has been suspended by the state government following a report by the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) wing for mis-utilisation of government funds. The report alleges that while serving as director general of fire… — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

