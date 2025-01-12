In celebration of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and National Youth Day, a remarkable 3D Rangoli was created at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal. The state government has announced that this Rangoli, depicting the image of Swami Vivekananda, is the largest of its kind in the world. Covering an area of 18,000 square feet, the Rangoli stands as a tribute to the great philosopher and spiritual leader on his special day. National Youth Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of Rashtriya Yuva Diwas That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

World's Largest 3D Rangoli of Swami Vivekananda

