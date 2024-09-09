Officials of the White Knight Corps today, September 9, said that the Indian Army launched an anti-infiltration Operation on the intervening night of September 8 in the general area of Lam, Nowshera, in Jammu and Kashmir. The anti-infiltration Operation was launched based on inputs from intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir police regarding a likely infiltration bid. In the said operation, the Indian Army killed two terrorists and recovered a large quantity of war-like stores. "Operation is in progress," officials of White Knight Corps said. Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Kupwara, Firing On.

