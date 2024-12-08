The Odisha police recently caught criminal Sanjeev Karali after he was injured in a police encounter near Rampela Bridge in Sambalpur. Notably, Sanjeev Karali is said to be involved in over 23 robbery and theft cases. According to news agency IANS, Karali opened fire on police, who retaliated and injured him below the knee. Later, he was shifted to VIMSAR in Burla for treatment. Odisha: 54-year-old Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Raping Girl.

Crimial Sanjeev Karali Injured in Police Encounter

