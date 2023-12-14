In a significant development, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended seven personnel following a shocking security lapse on December 13. The breach occurred when two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, forcefully entered the Lok Sabha from the public gallery, spraying yellow gas and raising slogans. Quick action by MPs led to the intruders being subdued and subsequently handed over to security. In total, eight security personnel now face suspension due to the lapse. Lok Sabha Security Breach: TV Reporters Fight for Gas Canister Used by Parliament Intruder (Watch Video).

Seven Personnel Suspended Over Security Lapse

Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended total eight security personnel in yesterday's security breach incident. — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

