A massive landslide in Dharchula, Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, disrupted transportation as a large section of a hillside collapsed, blocking the highway. The incident occurred shortly after a 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the area, intensifying concerns among residents. Emergency teams have been deployed to clear the debris, but the sheer volume has delayed the process. The dual calamities have heightened fears of geological instability, with authorities urging vigilance and alternative travel routes. Pithoragarh: Stampede-Like Situation Erupts As More Than 20,000 Youth Arrive for Indian Army's Recruitment Drive in Uttarakhand, Several Sustain Injuries (Watch Videos).

Massive Collapse in Dharchula Blocks Highway Following Earthquake

