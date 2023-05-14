Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. Taking to Twitter, the PM said “The meeting with Mr. Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart, was a fruitful one. We had insightful discussions on different subjects. Happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment.” Earlier, Walmart leadership, including McMillon and Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International, interacted with a cross section of suppliers, merchants, grantees, artisans and MSMEs across key India programs and initiatives. Sundar Pichai Thanks PM Narendra Modi, Says ‘Inspiring To See Rapid Pace of Technological Change Under Your Leadership’.

PM Modi Meets Walmart CEO

