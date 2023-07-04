In his speech at the SCO Summit on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong appeal to the SCO's member states to fight against terrorism in the interest of both local and global peace. He added that certain nations are harbouring terrorists and utilising cross-border terrorism as a foreign policy tool. Later, he remarked that people should not be afraid to criticise these nations. PM Modi Chairs SCO Summit Video: ‘We Don’t See SCO as Extended Neighbourhood But Family’, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.

PM Modi Takes Swipe at Pakistan

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), says "Terrorism is a threat to regional and global peace. We will have to fight against terrorism...Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and give shelter… pic.twitter.com/qOjYt3Juo5 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

