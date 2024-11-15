Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a delay of over two hours at Jharkhand’s Deoghar airport on Friday, November 15, after his special IAF aircraft, a B737, developed a technical snag. The PM, who had just addressed a rally in Bihar’s Jamui, was scheduled to return to New Delhi on the same aircraft. However, after efforts to rectify the issue failed, Modi flew to Delhi in another plane. Deoghar District Commissioner confirmed the delay, stating that the technical issue could not be fixed in time. The unforeseen setback prompted a rescheduling of the PM’s departure. PM Narendra Modi's Aircraft Experiences Technical Issues at Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand, Unable To Take Off; Another Plane Rushed To Pick Up Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi Flies to Delhi in Another Aircraft

Technical snag in PM's aircraft could not be rectified; Modi flew to Delhi in another plane after delay of over 2 hours: DC Deoghar. pic.twitter.com/cyS8CiKgTu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2024

