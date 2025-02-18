The alleged suicide of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, triggered massive protests on campus. Amid the demonstrations, a video of university staff mocking Nepal’s budget went viral, sparking outrage. In the video, staff members were heard making insensitive remarks about Nepal. Following backlash, Jayanti Nath, joint director of girls’ hostels, and associate professor Manjusha Pandey issued public apologies, stating their comments were made in response to alleged remarks against India. Meanwhile, KIIT suspended three officials for misbehaving with Nepali students during the protests. Lamsal, a third-year BTech student, allegedly died by suicide due to harassment by her ex-boyfriend, Advik Srivastava, who has been arrested under Section 108 of BNS for abetment of suicide. Prakriti Lamsal Suicide: KIIT's 3rd-Year B.Tech Student Advik Srivastava Arrested for Alleged Harassment Leading to Death.

KIIT Staff Apologise After Nepal Remarks

