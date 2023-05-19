Two traffic police officers were caught on camera accepting bribes from traffic violators at Gangadham – Aai Mata Mandir Road under the Swargate traffic division in Pune. The incident occurred on May 17. In the video, the two officers could be seen taking the money from the bikers and not providing official documentation or receipts to the drivers. The Pune Traffic DCP suspended the traffic cops after the video went viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Video of Cop Taking Bribe in Jaunpur Goes Viral, Suspended.

Traffic Police Officers Caught on Camera Taking Bribes:

Caught on camera : Traffic personnel of Pune Traffic Police caught while accepting bribe from motorists. The Traffic DCP has suspended both traffic personnel after video went viral.@PuneCityTraffic #bribe #viral #video pic.twitter.com/l1bcgqx3pW — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) May 18, 2023

