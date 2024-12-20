A video going viral on social media shows a woman allegedly thrashing a man who allegedly molested her inside a state transport (ST) bus in Maharashtra's Pune. It is reported that the man touched the woman inappropriately in an inebriated state on a moving bus in Pune. In the viral clip, the woman is seen raining slaps on the man continuously as she confronts him in front of the public inside the moving bus. According to reports, the woman slapped the accused 26 times after he allegedly attempted to touch her inappropriately while leaving his seat. The woman has been identified as Priya Lashkare. "This is how we want our Ladki Bahin to be. Bold, fearless and empowered.," a user said on X while sharing the video. Pune Shocker: School Dance Teacher Molests 11-Year-Old Student in Maharashtra, Arrested.

Woman Slaps Man for Molesting Her in Pune

A woman in Pune showed incredible courage by slapping a man 26 times in a crowded bus after he molested her pic.twitter.com/bhVF6g5bp7 — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) December 19, 2024

This Is How We Want Our Ladki Bahin To Be

Priya Lashkare from Pune beats up a drunkard man for inappropriately touching her in the bus. The fellow passengers were stunned with her intensity seeing Maa Durga personified. This is how we want our Ladki Bahin to be. Bold, fearless and empowered. Jai Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/uJffD62h5Z — पाकीट तज्ञ (@paakittadnya) December 19, 2024

