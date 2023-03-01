Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived in United Kingdom to address the University of Cambridge on "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century". Pictures of Congress leader's new look have gone viral on social media. Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi can be seen sporting a new look as he seems to have trimmed his beard. The Wayanad MP had grown a thick beard during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. Twitter user Avishek Goyal, who is also incharge of West Bengal Youth Congress shared a selfie with the Congress leader on the microblogging site. In the post, Congress leader can be seen with a trimmed beard. As per reports, Gandhi has trimmed his facial hair after a span of almost 170 days. Besides, several people and pages shared Rahul Gandhi's new look on Twitter. Rahul Gandhi Arrives in UK To Address Cambridge University on ‘Learning To Listen in the 21st Century’.

Rahul Gandhi Looking Dapper in New Look

Rahul Gandhi reaches Cambridge. Looking dapper in new look 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ToHIMpwtJq — Avishek Goyal (@AG_knocks) March 1, 2023

Rahul Gandhi Delivers Lecture at Cambridge

Shri @RahulGandhi ji delivering lecture in Cambridge on “Learning to listen in the 21st century" pic.twitter.com/r1rGhQEmdk — NSUI (@nsui) March 1, 2023

Here’s How Netizens Reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s New Look:

Looking crazyyy smart — The Other Guy 🏳️‍🌈 (@aakashmehrotra) March 1, 2023

Rahul Gandhi reached at #Cambridge . He looks really Good with his new look. pic.twitter.com/yhNjcae2gn — Pratik S Patil (@Liberal_India1) March 1, 2023

