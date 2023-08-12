A video of Congress MP and leader Rahul Gandhi performing a tribal dance with members of the Toda tribal community in Muthunadu village near Ooty in Tamil Nadu has gone viral on social media. The 26-second video clip shows Rahul Gandhi joining artists to perform a tribal dance with members of the Toda tribal community in Muthunadu village near Ooty in Tamil Nadu. Earlier in the day, the Congress leader arrived at Coimbatore airport on an IndiGo flight from Delhi. Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, starting today Gandhi will also visit Udhagamandalam (Ooty). Rahul Gandhi Lands at Coimbatore Airport in Tamil Nadu, Enroute to Wayanad (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Joins Artists in Muthunadu Village

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with members of the Toda tribal community in Muthunadu village near Ooty in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/g7iBVcKhTJ — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

