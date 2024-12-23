In an unfortunate incident in Bihar, a truck parked near Pakhnaari on the Sasaram National Highway in Rohtas allegedly caught fire, thereby causing severe damage. The incident occurred late Sunday night, December 22. According to the news agency IANS, the blaze in the truck led to panic, and the police called the fire brigade, which controlled the blaze after significant effort. It is reported that the truck, carrying parts, was en route to Uttar Pradesh when it caught fire and was completely destroyed in the incident. Darbhanga Road Accident: Police Personnel Killed, 2 Seriously Injured As Patrol Vehicle Overturns in Pond While Avoiding Hitting a Dog in Bihar.

Truck Catches Fire on Sasaram National Highway

