A significant electricity theft operation has been uncovered in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, with authorities discovering illegal connections in over 15 to 20 houses and religious sites, including a mosque. During inspections on December 14, authorities found an extensive setup with 59 fans, refrigerators, washing machines, and numerous lights running on stolen power inside the mosque. Executive Engineer Naveen Gautam revealed that despite resistance and physical altercations with locals, the administration is now providing full support to address the issue. District Magistrate Dr Rajender Pensiya confirmed that inspections revealed widespread theft, prompting intensified checks. Bulldozer Action in Sambhal: Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department, Police Demolish Illegal Encroachments in UP (Watch Video).

Electricity Theft in Sambhal

#WATCH | Sambhal, UP: Executive Engineer Naveen Gautam says, "...There are some areas like Deepa Sarai and others, where electricity theft is taking place in most of the houses. We also tried to inspect these houses, but there was a lot of resistance and many times our teams were… pic.twitter.com/rM9yvIMsQI — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

Sambhal Authorities Crack Down on Widespread Power Theft

#WATCH | Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: Dr Rajender Pensiya, District Magistrate says, "In the morning, a checking campaign was to be conducted regarding loudspeakers. It was seen that electricity theft is happening here in large numbers. Electricity theft has been found in about 15 to… pic.twitter.com/wWhwsZ3x2T — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 14, 2024

