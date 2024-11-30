The Himachal Pradesh High Court has upheld the order to demolish the three floors of the Sanjauli Mosque in Shimla. The court rejected the petition filed by the Muslim community, challenging the decision. On October 5, the Shimla Municipal Corporation issued an order to demolish the mosque's three floors, citing illegal construction. The decision sparked protests and legal challenges, but the court's recent ruling has kept the demolition order in place. The Muslim community had requested the court to reconsider the decision, but the court dismissed the petition, and the demolition remains scheduled. Authorities are now expected to carry out the order, though tensions in the area remain high. Sanjauli Mosque Row: Demolition of Illegal Portion of Mosque Begins in Shimla After Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board Grants Permission (Watch Videos).

Himachal Pradesh High Court Upholds Demolition Order for 3 Floors

हिमाचल प्रदेश : शिमला में संजौली मस्जिद के 3 फ्लोर गिराने का आदेश यथावत रहेगा। मुस्लिम पक्ष की याचिका कोर्ट ने खारिज की। 5 अक्टूबर को नगर निगम ने 3 फ्लोर गिराने का आदेश दिया था। pic.twitter.com/PQNZLmP8NS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 30, 2024

