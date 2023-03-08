Section 144 has been imposed in Pakistan's Lahore ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally 'Aurat March', according to a report by Pakistan's Geo News. As per the report, several PTI workers were arrested from the Zaman Park area for violating Section 144. The organisers of the Aurat March on Monday presented a list of 60 demands, including an end to patriarchal violence. The list of 60 demands also includes raising minimum wage allocations and moving away from anti-poor policies of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and debt traps. Pakistan: Aurat March Organisers Present List of 60 Demands, Including End to Patriarchal Violence.

PTI Workers Arrested From Zaman Park Area

Section 144 imposed in Lahore, Pakistan ahead of PTI rally, Aurat March. Several PTI workers arrested from the Zaman Park area for violating Section 144: Pakistan's Geo News — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

