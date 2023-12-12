Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan charged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of plotting to hurt him physically on Tuesday, December 12. The claims made against Vijayan are related to an alleged incident in which members of the ruling CPI(M) student wing, the Students Federation of India (SFI), reportedly attacked Khan's convoy. The incident, which took place when the governor was travelling to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to go for New Delhi, has sparked a political firestorm in the state. Talking about the incident with media, Khan said, "Police have been prevented from acting against these rowdies, criminals. This was the fifth incident. The rods on which they had the black flags, they were using those rods to hit the car. There are so many scratches on the car. Everything is being done under his direction (Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan). It is he who has hatched this conspiracy." Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Accuses CM Pinarayi Vijayan of Conspiring to Hurt Him Physically.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on SFI Black Flag Protest

#WATCH | Delhi: On SFI's black flag protest against him, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan says, "...Police have been prevented from acting against these rowdies, criminals...This was the fifth incident...The rods on which they had the black flags, they were using those rods to… pic.twitter.com/nYOQIl91Ko — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

