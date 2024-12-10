Shaligram Garg, the brother of Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, denied reports claiming he had severed ties with his sibling on Tuesday, December 10. In a new video, Shaligram Garg clarified that his previous video, which had sparked widespread speculation, was being misinterpreted by social media users and news channels. He urged the public not to believe the clip in which he purportedly claimed to have cut all relations with Shastri. Earlier on Monday night, Garg had released a video from his residence, stating that he had ended his relationship with Baba Bageshwar. Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Supports UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Batenge to Katenge’ Slogan, Says ‘It Is Perfectly Alright From Indian Perspective’.

Shaligram Garg Viral Video

