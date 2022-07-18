In an another setback for the Shiv Sena faction of Uddhav Thackeray, senior leader Ramdas Kadam resigned from his post. He was the leader of opposition in Maharashtra. Earlier, his son MLA Yogesh Kadam had joined the Shinde camp in Guwahati.

