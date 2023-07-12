Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the death of Sita Dahal, the wife of his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and the first lady of Nepal. Dahal died at the age of 69 today, July 12. Authorities of the private hospital in Kathmandu where she was admitted said that Sita Dahal passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. Taking to social media, PM Narendra Modi said, "Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Mrs. Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to @cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti." Sita Dahal Dies at 69: Nepal’s First Lady and Wife of PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest at Hospital in Kathmandu.

PM Modi Condoles Death of Prachanda's Wife Sita Dahal

