After his arrest and subsequent bail, Baba Abhey (Abhay) Singh, popularly known as ‘IIT Baba,’ has spoken out about the incident, questioning the police action against him. Speaking to the media, Baba Abhay Singh said, “Someone spread a rumor that I was attempting suicide. The police arrived with a strange case against me. Later, they understood the situation. I told them, if you are arresting me for this ‘prasad’ (ganja), then what about the thousands who consume it during Kumbh? Shouldn’t you arrest them all too?” The police had detained Baba Abhay Singh from a hotel in Jaipur after concerns arose over his social media post, which allegedly hinted at suicidal thoughts. Upon questioning, he admitted to consuming ganja, and a small quantity was found in his possession. Under the NDPS Act, he was arrested but later granted bail due to the minor quantity involved. ‘IIT Baba’ Arrested: Jaipur Police Briefly Arrest Abhey Singh Over Ganja Possession After Suicide Scare (Watch Video).

'IIT Baba' Abhey Singh Gives First Reaction After Jaipur Police Briefly Detained Him Over Ganja Possession

गिरफ्तारी और बेल मिलने के बाद IIT बाबा अभय सिंह ने कहा– "किसी ने ऐसा बोल दिया कि बाबाजी आत्महत्या कर रहे हैं। पुलिसवाले अजीब से केस का बहाना लेकर आए। फिर वो समझ गए। मैंने बोला कि अब ये प्रसाद (गांजा) भी करोगे तो कुंभ में तो इतने सारे लोग पीते हैं, सबको गिरफ्तार करो फिर" pic.twitter.com/gxwH1D8W5I — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 3, 2025

