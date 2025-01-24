A major accident was narrowly avoided during a wedding in Hinauti village, under the Karma police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra. The Hyundai Verna car of the groom, part of a wedding procession from Imlipur, suddenly caught fire after the traditional “Dwar Puja” ceremony. At the time, the driver was using his phone but quickly escaped the burning vehicle. Nearby residents acted promptly to extinguish the fire. Fortunately, the car was parked away from the main wedding venue, preventing a larger mishap. The video of the fire has gone viral on social media. Mumbai Car Fire: Traffic Halted As Vehicle Catches Fire on Jogeshwari Bridge (Watch Video).

Car Catches Fire in Sonbhadra

प्रकरण में अवगत कराना है कि कोई भी जनहानि नहीं हुयी है पुलिस व फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम द्वारा आग पर काबू पा लिया गया था मौके पर कानून व्यवस्था की कोई समस्या नहीं है । — Sonbhadra Police (@sonbhadrapolice) January 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)