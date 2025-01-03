In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man was seen dancing in his father's funeral procession in Sultanpur. A video of the act has also gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, the man is seen dancing during the funeral procession of his father. The video also shows the man's friends accompanying him as he dances in front during his father's funeral procession in Sultanpur. It is also learned that the man had also arranged a DJ during the thirteenth-day ceremony of his deceased father. Animal Cruelty in Raebareli: Man Brutally Thrashes Tied Cow With Wooden Stick in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Man Dances In Father's Funeral Procession

क्या हो गया है लोगों को… ये किस तरह का मानसिक दिवालियापन है ? ये युवक अपने पिता की मौत के बाद शवयात्रा में नाच रहा है. तेरहवी में इसने DJ की व्यवस्था की थी. भाई ये सब कर ये क्या साबित करना चाहता है. यूपी के सुल्तानपुर की घटना है. pic.twitter.com/iJTolILova — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)