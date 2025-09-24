On Tuesday, September 23, the Surat City Police shared a video showing the before and after of a man who was arrested for entering a garba venue in the city by posing as a cop. Sharing the video on Instagram, Surat City Police wrote, "Surat Dumas police caught a person who entered a Garba event without a pass by showing photos taken with officials and politicians - made him realize the law". As per reports, the accused, identified as Yuvraj Singh Rathod, posed as a police sub-inspector (PSI) and entered the VIP Garba ground at the VYPD Dome in Dumas. The accused was caught when Zone-7 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shefali Barwal noticed the suspicious act of Rathod and exposed the fraud. The video shared by Surat City Police shows the accused entering the garba venue by posing as a cop and roaming with a broken walkie-talkie in hand. The accused is said to be a resident of Varachha and originally from Bhavnagar. Gujarat Rains: Heavy Showers Lash State; More Rain Forecast Around Navratri.

Man Poses As Cop to Enter Garba Venue in Surat, Gets Arrested

