A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member was caught on camera attempting to steal a gold bangle during an anti-Hindi pledge ceremony, sparking political controversy. BJP leader K Annamalai condemned the incident, stating, “Thieves and DMK cannot be separated.” Annamalai shared a 30-second video on social media, identifying the accused as Zakir Hussain, a DMK councilor from Coonoor Municipal Council. The footage shows Hussain trying to remove a gold bangle from a woman’s wrist, only to be stopped by another participant. Despite this, he attempts again. The video has triggered sharp criticism, with opposition leaders using the incident to target DMK over alleged corruption and misconduct within its ranks. Pollachi: DMK Members Vandalise Hindi Signboard in Protest Against 3-Language Policy (Watch Video).

