A video of a youth filing straw in a sack made in design of India's national flag has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and a video of it surfaced on January 24. In the viral video, a person is heard confronting a youth who is filing dried stalks of grain in a sack apparently made of the tricolour. When confronted, the youth, identified as Ali Khan, says he brought the sack from a market. Reacting to the viral video, the Mathura police said a case has been registered in connection with insult of the Indian national flag. Flag Code of India: Rules for Storing and Disposing of Tiranga, National Flag With Full Dignity and Respect After Republic Day Explained.

Mathura: Youth Seen Disrespecting Tricolour in Viral Video

संदर्भित के संबंध में थाना शेरगढ़ पुलिस द्वारा सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया, अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) January 24, 2025

