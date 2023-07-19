In a new tweet by Central Railway, the authority has revealed that travel penalties in Mumbai will now be collected by TTEs digitally. The penalty collection will be done through the ‘SBI YONO App’. Passengers who travel without a ticket will have to pay a penalty through the State Bank of India’s YONO (You Only Need One) app. The application has been provided to all TTEs and ticket-checking squads in Mumbai. The YONO app provides bank customers with UPI features, including pay by contacts, scan and pay, payment requests, etc. UPI in France: NIPL CEO Ritesh Shukla Says ‘UPI Will Be Live in France in About Three to Four Months’.

See Central Railway Tweet Regarding SBI YONO App :

Now Ticketless travel penalty will also be collected by TTEs digitally through State Bank of India's "SBI YONO App" from ticketless passengers. The app has been provided to all TTEs at Stations and to ticket checking special Squads of Mumbai division. pic.twitter.com/chKzK18wJu — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 19, 2023

