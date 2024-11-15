In a shocking incident, Ujjain Sarpanch Jitendra Mali was caught red-handed with his alleged girlfriend outside a hotel, triggering a heated confrontation. A viral video shows his wife furiously thrashing the woman, exposing the affair in broad daylight. The incident occurred outside a hotel in Ujjain, where Mali and his companion were reportedly spending the night. The video shows Mali sitting silently in the driver's seat as his wife confronts the woman seated beside him. As the footage progresses, Mali's wife drags the woman out of the car and continues to thrash her in full view of onlookers. Ujjain Rape Horror: Man Sexually Assaults Woman on Road, Onlookers Keep Recording Videos (Disturbing Visuals).

Sarpanch’s Wife Thrashes ‘Girlfriend’ Outside Hotel in Ujjain

उज्जैन नगरी के एक सरपंच साहब राजा आदमी थे। पत्नी तो थी ही, गर्लफ्रेंड भी थी।अब राजा थे तो रंगबाजी तो तय थी। मस्त कार में गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ जा रहे थे लेकिन रास्ते में पत्नी ने धर दबोचा। फिर GF को जमकर कूच दिया.. ये सब देखते हुए भी राजा साहब शांत थे। वीडियो आया है देख लीजिए 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/9dl411UPXp — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) November 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)