Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress party's manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. Speaking about the grand old party's manifesto, Joshi said that it is a bundle of lies. "They said the same thing in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Rajasthan but nothing has been done...," he added. Speaking further, the BJP leader said that the Congress' agenda of banning Bajrang Dal is a way they trying to equate Bajrang Dal & PFI. "They're supporting a terrorist org & opposing the patriot Bajrang Dal..," he said. Congress Manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 200 Units of Free Electricity, Free Bus Rides for Women, Ban on Bajrang Dal and PFI Among Poll Promises (Watch Video).

Bundle of Lies, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

