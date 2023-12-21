In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was caught on video during a confrontation with a local merchant. The ACP grabbed the man by the collar, followed by a police officer slapping him. The incident occurred during an operation to remove illegal encroachments from the road. Despite the merchant’s willingness to comply, tensions escalated when he refused to stop filming as demanded by the ACP. Outraged local merchants staged a protest, and media personnel further added to the tension. Senior police officials later intervened to address the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants Vandalise, Open Fire At Buddha Katha Event in Kanpur, FIR Registered (Watch Videos).

Man Assaulted by Cops in Kanpur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)