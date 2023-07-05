Unsettling footage from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, depicting a fight between two families over a woman's in-laws' claimed failure to reserve an air-conditioned room for her delivery has surfaced online. The delivery of their daughter-in-law was handled at a private hospital in Civil Lines, according to Ramkumar, a resident of Vikas Colony, who filed a complaint at Kotwali Nagar. The daughter-in-law's family, who live in Lucknow's Fazullaganj, came to see their daughter, which sparked a fight between the two families over this matter and reportedly resulted in the family members being beaten. The police are presently looking into the situation. MP Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashed By In-Laws Over Allegedly Breaking Husband’s Leg in Gwalior, Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

In-Laws Beaten Up in Barabanki

प्रकरण में थाना कोतवाली नगर पुलिस द्वारा सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रेतर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Barabanki Police (@Barabankipolice) July 5, 2023

