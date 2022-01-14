Shweta Singh and Mayank, the accused in the Bulli Bai App Case, filed a bail plea in Bandra court today. Hearing on the bail plea will take place on January 17. The accused Shweta was produced before the court earlier today while other accused Mayank could not be produced due to testing positive for COVID-19. Both the accused were sent to sent to Judicial custody.

Check Tweet:

#UPDATE | Bulli Bai app case | Shweta Singh and Mayank file a bail plea in the Bandra Court. Hearing on the same on Monday, January 17: Sandeep Sherkhane, accused Mayank's lawyer — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

