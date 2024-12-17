A US travel blogger, Drew Binsky, has gone viral after sharing a harsh critique of his Air India business class experience on a flight from London to Amritsar. Labelling it the "worst business class experience" of his life, Binsky detailed a series of issues that left him dissatisfied with the USD 750 seat upgrade for the nine-hour journey. Among his grievances, Binsky claimed that his seat was both non-reclining and broken. He also reported that the table in front of him was completely unusable, forcing him to eat his meal on a pillow that he alleged was “covered in human hair.” In addition to these concerns, Binsky described the area surrounding his seat as filthy, with dirt and grime visibly lodged in every crack. Air India Orders 100 More Aircraft, Comprising A350, A320 and A321neo Models, After Placing Order for 470 Last Year.

Drew Binsky Slams Air India Business Class

