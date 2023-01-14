A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun has surfaced which shows two groups ending up in a scuffle over land dispute. According to reports, the two groups even pelted stones at each other after which the police reached the spot to take control of the situation. The video of the fight also went viral on social media. In the video, two groups can be seen falling inside a pit as they continued to fight each other over the land dispute. The two groups can also be seen turning to pelting stones as they pick up bricks from, what looks to be, a construction site. Later the people can also be seen running away from the scene as violence escalates. After the video went viral, the Budaun Police also took cognizance and tweeted about the same saying that the authorities have taken preventive measures in the case. The Police also wrote that both the parties who were seen resorting to violence at the scene of crime have been detained by the Police. Madhya Pradesh: Two Groups Clash in the Middle of the Road in Gwalior, Attack Each Other With Swords, Sticks (Watch Video).

प्रकरण के संबंध में स्थानीय थाना पुलिस द्वारा शान्ति व्यवस्था के दृष्टिगत उभय पक्षो को हिरासत में लेकर निरोद्धात्मक कार्यवाही की गयी । — Budaun Police (@budaunpolice) January 13, 2023

