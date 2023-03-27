Saharanpur Police arrested a man on Sunday (March 26) as his video of hitting a man went viral. He was seen hitting a Dalit youth, thinking of him as a Muslim man who had allegedly slaughtered a cow. The two men who posed as cow vigilantes asked these Dalit men to touch their feet. The accused have been locked at Badgaon Police Station. The incident occurred at Ratnahedi village. Uttar Pradesh: Taraweeh Prayers Stalled in Moradabad’s Lajpat Nagar Post Bajrang Dal's Protest (Watch Video).

Viral Video of Hitting Dalit Thinking As Muslim

Dalit youth mistaken to be Muslim beaten by extremists over allegations of cow slaughter in Bargaon, Village of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/1v1CYfCjgj — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) March 26, 2023

Saharanpur Police Arrest Accused

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)