A suspected ISI agent identified as Tehseem also known as Mota was arrested by Special Task Force (STF) from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, January 11. As per reports, Tehseem and his brother passed secret information to ISI handlers in Pakistan through WhatsApp. Tehseem and his brother was reportedly wanted in many cases, including fake notes smuggling case. Tehseem's brother Kalim has also been apprehended by police. Uttar Pradesh: Suspected ISI Agent Arrested for Supplying Vital Info About Indian Military Establishments.

STF Arrest Suspected ISI Agent in Uttar Pradesh:

