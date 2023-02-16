Odisha BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra landed in trouble after he shoved a on-duty woman police officer during a party protest in Sambalpur. The incident was caught on camera and the video went viral on social media. The BJP MLA stirred controversy by allegedly assaulting the officer after accusing her of taking bribes, during a BJP protest in Sambalpur. Inspector Anita Pradhan alleged that BJP MLA also abused her by 'making personal comments'. However, Mishra has denied all claims of assault. Mishra has accused Inspector of manhandling him. Madhya Pradesh: Forest Minister Vijay Shah Loses Temper, Threatens Youth For Asking Question During Vikas Yatra in Khandwa (Watch Video).

BJP MLA Assaults Woman Inspector:

ओडिशा में BJP के नेता प्रतिपक्ष जयनारायण मिश्रा ने महिला पुलिसकर्मी को दिया धक्का. ज़बरदस्त हाथापाई के बीच थप्पड़ मारने की दी धमकी, महिला पुलिसकर्मी की शिकायत पर FIR दर्ज. pic.twitter.com/nKtOfdFKgQ — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) February 15, 2023

