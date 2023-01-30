In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a boy had a miraculous escape after he was knocked down by a trailer. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 17-second video clip shows a boy crossing a road in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar when a trailer coming from the other side of the road knocks him down. As the video moves further, the video shows the trailer running over the boy, however, the boy survives the accident as he has a miraculous escape. Truck Overloaded With Sugarcane Gets Stuck Under Flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, Video Goes Viral.

Trailer Knocks Down Boy in UP

