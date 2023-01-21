A shocking video from Bihar’s Kaimur has emerged in which an old school teacher is seen thrashed by two lady officials of Bihar police. Surprisingly, despite the fact that the road was crowded and people were going by, no one intervened to halt the police attack or assist the elderly guy. In the video that has gone viral on Twitter, two police women can be seen beating an elderly guy in broad daylight on a public road. He can be seen attempting to avoid the attacks as the female police officers continuously strike him with a baton. Delhi Women’s Commission (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal tweeted the video, tagging Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav demanding action against the cops. Viral Video: Man Enters Bank With Hammer, Damages Counters and Attacks People in Bihar's Katihar; Arrested.

Watch Viral Video:

