Hours after his arrested by Chitradurga police, the pontiff of the Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru in a sexual abuse case, the seer was shifted to a district hospital after he complained of chest pain. The seer is presently being treated at the emergency ward of the hospital, where doctors are conducting ECG, echo tests and chest scan.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru being taken to ICU ward of dist hospital, Chitradurga. He was brought here after he complained of chest pain. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in case of sexual assault of minor girls. pic.twitter.com/zhPVpi1nen — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)