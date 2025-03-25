A discussion on X (formerly Twitter) about bribes in passport verification sparked a wave of reactions after UP Police responded to a user’s query. Abhishek Sharma asked, "Does the police charge money for passport verification?" to which UP Police denied any such requirement, urging citizens to report corrupt officers. However, users shared personal experiences contradicting this claim. One user alleged that their passport was rejected for a negative report after refusing to pay a bribe, forcing them to reapply and pay INR 1,500 online. Another claimed, "If we don’t pay, officers stop the verification report. We are forced to pay." A third user echoed similar concerns, saying, "They will find faults in documents and block the passport unless money is given." New Indian Passport Rules: From Birth Certificate Mandate, Address Removal to Colour-Coded Passports, Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes.

Do Cops Take Bribes for Passport Verification?: UP Police Respond

किसी भी पुलिस अधिकारी को पासपोर्ट सत्यापन हेतु पैसे देने की आवश्यकता नहीं है, अगर कोई पैसे की मांग करता है तो आवेदक के नाम और आवेदन संख्या के साथ उक्त पुलिस कर्मी का नाम व नियुक्ति स्थान हमें बतायें, आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जाएगी| — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 24, 2025

"Had to Pay ₹1,500 or My Passport Was Rejected," Claims User

my passport verification came, I did not pay, then my report sent to office was negative and my application rejected, I reapplied by paying again 1500 online to passport, and reverification came, and this time again same issue, just think about it. From jharkhand — The_Garuda *️⃣ (@TheGaruda_in) March 24, 2025

"If We Don’t Pay, Verification Stops," Says Frustrated Applicant

पैसा न देने पर पासपोर्ट सत्यापन कि रिपोर्ट को पुलिस अधिकारी रोक देते है! मजबूरन हमें पैसा देना पड़ता है सर — نیدراس خان (@NedrasKhan) March 24, 2025

"They Find Faults to Delay Passports Until We Pay," Alleges User

Paise to dene padenge varna documents me kuch na kuch kami nikal kar passport rok denge — Prashant chaudhary (@Prashantch31375) March 25, 2025

