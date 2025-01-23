Popular Indian YouTuber Manoj Dey has found himself at the centre of a controversy after his Fortuner SUV was involved in a serious collision with an auto-rickshaw in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The accident resulted in injuries to at least two people. In a statement released following the incident, Dey claimed that he was not present in the vehicle at the time of the accident. He stated that a relative had taken his car without his knowledge to attend a wedding and was driving the vehicle when the collision occurred. "My elder uncle's son took the car to a wedding with his family. I was unaware of when he took the car," Dey said in his statement. Local authorities have confirmed the accident and are investigating the matter. The auto-rickshaw driver is reported to be in critical condition. Rahul Tiky, 27-Year-Old YouTuber, Dies in Road Accident.

YouTuber Manoj Dey Issues Statement After His Fortuner SUV Rams Into Auto-Rickshaw

