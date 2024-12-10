Ahead of the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal today, December 10, took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal five guarantees for all auto-rickshaw drivers if AAP forms government in Delhi again. In his post, Arvind Kejriwal said that auto-rickshaw drivers would get life insurance up to INR 0 lakh and accident insurance up to INR 5 lakh for each driver. "Rs 1 lakh assistance for daughter's marriage, Uniform 2 times a year INR 2500," the post read. Arvind Kejriwal also said that the AAP government will bear the cost of coaching children to prepare them for competitive exams and will restart "Ask App". Arvind Kejriwal Meets Auto-rickshaw Drivers, Recalls Putting Posters on Their Vehicles After Party's Inception.

Arvind Kejriwal Releases Guarantees for Auto Rickshaw Drivers in Delhi

दिल्ली में दोबारा आम आदमीं पार्टी की सरकार बनने पर सभी ऑटो वाले भाइयों के लिए केजरीवाल की 5 गारंटियां - • हर चालक का 10 लाख तक का जीवन बीमा और 5 लाख का एक्सीडेंट इंश्योरेंस • बेटी की शादी में 1 लाख की सहायता • वर्दी के लिए साल में 2 बार ₹2500 • बच्चों को कॉम्पिटिशन के… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)