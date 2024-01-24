Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the public during the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam’s Dhubri on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. During his speech, Gandhi called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the ‘most corrupt CM of the nation’. “He only spread hate in the state every time. They have been trying to stop our yatra for the past 2-3 days through several ways, but they didn't get the point that Rahul Gandhi is neither afraid of the Assam CM nor Narendra Modi or Amit Shah.” Rahul Gandhi Booked in Assam: Case Against Congress Leader for ‘Violence’ During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Transferred to CID.

Rahul Gandhi Calls CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ‘Most Corrupt CM in Nation’

