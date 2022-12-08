The BJP has not only crossed the majority mark but it is now looking to break all its previous records in the assembly elections in initial trends. The party was leading on all three seats in Morbi. Morbi was in news recently for the tragic bridge collapse incident that claimed 135 lives and it is for this reason the Assembly election on this seat is now in focus. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Secures Lead on 132 Seats, Congress 41, AAP 5

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)