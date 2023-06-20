Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut made a sharp attack at the Centre, alleging that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are promoting traitorship in the country. In an interaction with ANI, Sanjay Raut reminisced that on June 20, Shiv Sena's 40 MLAs left the party and shook hands with "the ones promoting traitorship". Raut asked PM Modi to declare June 20 as "International Traitor Day". "Just like he (PM Modi) promoted Yoga on an international level, he should also establish International Traitor Day in the same manner," Raut said. Mayur Shinde, Fifth Accused in Sanjay Raut Threat Case, Arrested by Mumbai Police.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Traitorship:

#WATCH | Our PM, Home Minister and Central Government are promoting traitorship. On this day 40 of our MLAs left the party. It should be declared as 'International Traitor Day'. PM is going to the USA, so he should tell United Nations about it and announce 'International Traitor… pic.twitter.com/dNLITtqm3M — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)