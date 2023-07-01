According to latest reports, Korean actress Han So Hee will star as the female lead in BTS Jungkook's upcoming music video "Seven". It is said that the Han has already shot for her portions for the song in Los Angeles last week, and returned to Korea after completing her schedules on June 22. However, an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. Choi Ye Na’s Agency Yuehua Entertainment Denies Removal of 'Hate Rodrigo' Was Upon Olivia Rodrigo’s Request, View Full Statement Inside.

Han So Hee in "Seven":

Han So Hee will reportedly star in the music video for Jungkook’s upcoming debut solo single ‘Seven.’ pic.twitter.com/9nBHDxKHfq — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)