Andrew Garfield made fans fall for his dapper looks as the actor walked down the red carpet of Emmys 2022 with panache and exuberance. He gave major fashion goals in the all-white suit that made him look all charming and stylish for the Emmy Award Show. The Under the Banner of Heaven actor kept it charming in the dashing outfit that was paired with black shoes and sunglasses. Take a look at the star's voguish appearance at the star-studded event. From Hacksaw Ridge to The Social Network, 5 Best Films of the Spider-Man Star That Aren’t Marvel Related!

View Pics of Andrew Garfield's Stylish Look for Emmys 2022:

Grabbing All the Attention!

Handsome!

Andrew Garfield at the 2022 Emmys pic.twitter.com/hqlTsUwyL1 — 💫 Andrew Garfield Fan 💫 (@GarfySource) September 12, 2022

